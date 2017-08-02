

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $358.9 million, or $1.66 per share. This was higher than $348.7 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $3.09 billion. This was down from $3.11 billion last year.



Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $358.9 Mln. vs. $348.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.66 vs. $1.61 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.1% -Revenue (Q2): $3.09 Bln vs. $3.11 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.6%



