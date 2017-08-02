

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Time Warner Inc. (TWX) reported earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.05 billion, or $1.33 per share. This was higher than $1.03 billion, or $1.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $7.33 billion. This was up from $6.95 billion last year.



Time Warner Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.05 Bln. vs. $1.03 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.33 vs. $1.29 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q2): $7.33 Bln vs. $6.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.5%



