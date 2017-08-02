

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FIS (FIS) announced the company now expects its 2017 adjusted EPS in the range of $4.22 to $4.32, an increase from previous guidance of $4.15 to $4.30. Consolidated organic revenue growth is projected in the range of 2 to 3 percent.



The company announced that its board has approved a new $4 billion share repurchase authorization, effective through December 31, 2020. The company's revised full-year 2017 adjusted EPS guidance does not anticipate any share repurchase impact.



Second-quarter adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders was $342 million or $1.02 per share, compared to $0.90 per share in the prior year quarter. Organic revenue increased 2.3 percent.



