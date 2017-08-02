

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $416 million, or $1.31 per share. This was up from $372 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $33.0 billion. This was up from $31.4 billion last year.



Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $416 Mln. vs. $372 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.31 vs. $1.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q4): $33.0 Bln vs. $31.4 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX