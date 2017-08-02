Floor Adhesive Market Worth 11.01 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Floor Adhesive Market by Type (Epoxy, Urethane, Acrylic, and Vinyl), Application (Tile & Stone, Carpet, Wood, and Laminate), Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based and Hot-melt based), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022",published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 8.54 Billion in 2017 to USD 11.01 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2022.

The growth of the floor adhesive market is driven by the increasing demand for these adhesives from the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Epoxy and polyurethane floorings are widely used in commercial and industrial sectors, due to their high resistance to chemicals, temperature, and abrasion. These floorings are widely used in the healthcare, food, and automotive, among other industries.

Based on type, the epoxy resin segment is expected to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period.

Epoxy adhesives consist of an epoxy resin and hardener. These adhesives are available in one-part, two-part, and film form. Epoxy adhesives form an extremely strong and durable bond with most materials. The major reason for the increasing adoption of epoxy adhesives in the flooring industry is their capacity to provide a good balance of handling characteristics and superior physical properties. These adhesives adhere well to a wide variety of substrates.

Based on application, the tile & stone segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Floor adhesive are extensively used to fix and joint tiles, marbles, and stones, among other materials. These adhesives provide high strength and durability and help prevent shrinkage cracks and slippages in a material. The growth of the tile & stone application segment is driven by the increasing infrastructural development in emerging countries across the globe.

Based on technology, the water-based adhesives segment is projected to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period.

Water-based adhesives are widely used due to their low volatile organic content, and excellent shear strength, flexibility, and outstanding adhesion for diverse end use applications. Water-based adhesives are easy to handle and have better efficiency than solvent-based adhesives. These factors are expected to drive the water-based adhesives segment in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific floor adhesive market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The floor adhesive market in Asia-Pacific expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Emerging economies, such as China, India, South Korea, and various Southeast Asian countries are attracting several global players to establish their manufacturing base in Asia-Pacific. These manufacturers are competing to reach an extensive customer base in countries, such as China and India to cater to the increasing demand for adhesives from the residential and industrial sectors in these countries. Increased investments in infrastructural development in the region are expected to fuel the growth of the floor adhesive market in Asia-Pacific.

Key players profiled in the floor adhesive market report are Mapei S.p.A. (Italy), Sika AG (Switzerland), Henkel AG (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Bostik SA (France), Forbo Holdings AG (Switzerland), Pidilite Industries Limited (India), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), and LATICRETE International, Inc (U.S.).

