Global Elder Care Services Market to Reach US$ 1,767.3 Bn by 2025

NEW YORK, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Persistence Market Research presents a comprehensive evaluation of the global elder care services market in a new report titled "Global Market Study on Elder Care Services: Institutional Care Service Type Segment to Lead in Terms of Market Share During 2017 - 2025" that throws light on the performance of the globalelder care services marketover an eight year period. Estimated figures indicate significant growth prospects in the global market, providing good opportunities for business expansion and revenue generation for seasoned market players as well as market entrants.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161114/438683LOGO )



Rapid growth of elder care services and increasing governmental regulations to speed up market growth

With an increase in the worldwide geriatric population brought about by changing global demographics, there has been a sharp rise in demand for elder care services. An increased life expectancy of the population has further augmented this demand in the global market, leading to the growth of several businesses providing elder care services at a global level. Further, the family structure has moved to a more nuclear system in several countries of the world, necessitating the outsourcing of elderly caregiving to hospitals and healthcare institutions, as the preference of nuclear families is shifting towards different service types such as institutional care and community based care. These factors are anticipated to boost revenue growth of the global elder care services market, which, according to Persistence Market Research analysis, will reach a market valuation of US$ 1,767.3 Bn by the end of 2025, up from an estimated US$ 927.1 Bn in 2017, reflecting a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period (2017-2025).

Browse Global Research Report on Elder Care Services @http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/elder-care-services-market.asp

Global Elder Care Services Market: Segmental Insights

Institutional care is slated to remain the largest segment by service type in the global elder care services market in terms of revenue, with an estimated 75% market share by the end of 2025. Community-based care is the second largest segment, with about 18% value share by the end of the forecast period

Public and government expenditure is the largest source of financing in the global elder care services market, projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. The public expenditure segment dominated the global elder care services market in terms of financing source in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. Public expenditure is expected to account for the largest share of financing of elder care, with a market attractiveness index of 1.8 over the forecast period. Out-of-pocket spending is anticipated to be the second most common form of financing for elder care, with a market attractiveness index of 0.8 over the forecast period. However, in terms of CAGR growth, the out-of-pocket spending segment holds the first place - recording 9.4% growth during 2017 - 2025

View Report Table of Contents, Figures, and Tables@http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/elder-care-services-market/toc

Global Elder Care Services Market: Regional Forecast

According to Persistence Market Research forecasts, Europe will remain the largest regional market for elder care services, estimated to hold a revenue share of about 37% in 2017. North America is the second largest regional market, with a projected revenue share of about 30% in 2017. However, the Asia Pacific market for elder care services is predicted to be the fastest growing regional market, registering the highest regional CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

For More Details - A sample of this report is available upon request@ http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3427

Global Elder Care Services Market: Competitive Landscape

The report profiles some of the top companies operating in the global elder care services market such as Benesse Style Care Co., Ltd, Econ Healthcare Group, Epoch Elder Care, St Luke's ElderCare Ltd, Latin America Home Health Care, Samvedna Senior Care, ApnaCare Latin America Private Limited, Nichiigakkan Co. Ltd, Golden Years Hospital, Orange Valley Healthcare, NTUC Health Co-Operative Ltd, GoldenCare Group Private Limited, Carewell-Service Co., Ltd, RIEI Co.,Ltd, SASCO Integrated Eldercare Centre, Cascade Healthcare, Millennia Personal Care Services, Rosewood Care Group Inc., Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home, United Medicare Pte Ltd.

To Buy Full Elder Care Services Market Report@http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3427

Persistence Market Research Overview

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Connect with us on LinkedIn@https://www.linkedin.com/company/persistence-market-research-&-consulting

Contact

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com