Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Caterpillar's Adjusted EPS Surged 36.7%

Research Desk Line-up: AGCO Corp. Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CAT, following the Company's posting of its financial results on July 25, 2017 for the second quarter fiscal 2017. The Company's revenue increased 9.6% on a y-o-y basis and surpassed earnings and revenue expectations. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Farm & Construction Machinery industry. Pro-TD has currently selected AGCO Corp. (NYSE: AGCO) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on July 27, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on AGCO Corp. when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on CAT; also brushing on AGCO. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CAT

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AGCO

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, Caterpillar's revenue increased 9.6% to $11.33 billion on a y-o-y basis compared to $10.34 billion in Q2 FY16. The increase was attributable to higher sales volume and increase in construction industries. Revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $10.9 billion.

During Q2 FY17, Caterpillar's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased 15.2% to $1.29 billion from $1.12 billion in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating profit increased 59.2% to $1.25 billion from $785 million in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Caterpillar's profit increased 45.8% to $802 million on a y-o-y basis from $550 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, The Company's diluted profit per share increased 45.2% to $1.35 from $0.93 in the same quarter last year. For the reported quarter, Caterpillar's adjusted profit per share increased 36.7% to $1.49 from $1.09 in Q2 FY16. The adjusted earnings numbers exceeded analysts' expectations of $1.26 per share.

Segment Details

Construction Industries - During Q2 FY17, Caterpillar's Construction Industries segment's revenue increased 11.3% to $4.93 billion from $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating profit increased 63.8% to $901 million from $550 million in Q2 FY16.

Resource Industries - During Q2 FY17, Caterpillar's Resource Industries segment's revenue increased 20.5% to $1.76 billion from $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating profit was $97 million compared to operating loss of $163 million in Q2 FY16.

Energy & Transportation - During Q2 FY17, Caterpillar's Energy & Transportation segment's revenue increased 5.1% to $3.94 billion from $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating profit increased 16.3% to $700 million from $602 million in Q2 FY16.

Financial Products - During Q2 FY17, Caterpillar's Financial Products segment's revenue increased 2.2% to $776 million from $759 million in the same quarter last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating profit decreased 5.4% to $191 million from $202 million in Q2 FY16. The decrease was attributable to an increase in SG&A due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense and an unfavorable impact from lower average earning assets.

Balance Sheet

As on June 30, 2017, Caterpillar's cash and short term investments increased 42.7% to $10.23 billion from $7.17 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's inventories increased 9.1% to $9.39 billion from $8.61 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, Caterpillar's accounts payable increased 25.4% to $5.78 billion from $4.61 billion in Q4 FY16.

During H1 FY17, Caterpillar's cash provided by operating activities increased 40% to $3.92 billion from $2.80 billion in H1 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Caterpillar's total debt to capital ratio was 73% compared to 74% in Q4 FY16. During Q2 FY17, Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) debt-to-capital ratio was 38.6% compared to 41.7% in Q1 FY17.

Outlook

For FY17, Caterpillaris expecting revenue to be in the range of $42 billion-$44 billion and estimates adjusted profit per share to be $5.00. The Company expects restructuring costs to be $1.2 billion in fiscal 2017.

Stock Performance

Caterpillar's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $113.10, slightly down 0.75%. A total volume of 3.67 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 11.42% in the last three months, 18.23% in the past six months, and 38.01% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock surged 21.95% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 729.68 and have a dividend yield of 2.76%. The stock currently has a market cap of $66.79 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily