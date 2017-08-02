Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Asset Management Company has Raised Dividend for 7 Consecutive Years; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on August 03, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on August 03, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on August 02, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Today, PRO-TD covers ex-dividend news on AMP. Get our free coverage by signing up at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AMP

Dividend Declared

On July 25, 2017, Ameriprise Financial's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.83 per common share payable on August 18, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 07, 2017.

Ameriprise' indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.30% compared with the average dividend yield of 3.17% for the Financial sector. The Company has paid dividend for more than 10 straight years in a row and has raised its cash dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

Ameriprise has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3%, which indicates that the Company distributes approximately $0.29 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much money a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Ameriprise is forecasted to report earnings of $12.49 which is approximately four times of the Company's annualized dividend of $3.32.

As of June 30, 2017, Ameriprise had cash and cash equivalents worth $2.39 billion, while its total cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities totaled $31.59 billion. The strong financial position indicates the Company's ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

About the Company

Ameriprise Financial through its subsidiaries provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The Company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Recent Development for Ameriprise Financial

On July 25, 2017, Ameriprise Financial reported Q2 2017 net income of $393 million, up 17% compared to a year ago, or $2.50 per diluted share, up 27% on y-o-y basis. The Company's operating earnings were $441 million, up 16% on y-o-y basis, with operating earnings per diluted share of $2.80, surged 26%.

Ameriprise Financial's net revenues of $3.0 billion increased 4% on a y-o-y basis, primarily due to strong revenue growth in Advice & Wealth Management. Normalizing for the net impacts of transitioning advisory accounts to share classes without 12b-1 fees, net revenues increased 6% due to strong net revenue growth in Advice & Wealth Management from growth in client assets.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, August 01, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $145.92, slightly up 0.72% from its previous closing price of $144.88. A total volume of 1.19 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.06 million shares. Ameriprise Financial's stock price skyrocketed 13.02% in the last three months, 29.97% in the past six months, and 53.88% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 31.53%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 16.64 and has a dividend yield of 2.28%. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $21.95 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily