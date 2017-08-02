Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Waste Connections' Quarterly Revenue Soared 60%; Adjusted EPS Surged 25%

Research Desk Line-up: Waste Management Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

Waste Connections' revenue in Q2 2017 totaled $1.176 billion, up from $727.6 million in Q2 2016. The Company's revenue from the Progressive Waste's acquisition completed on June 01, 2016, was $511.4 million and $174.0 million in the reported year and prior year's same periods, respectively. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion.

During Q2 2017, Waste Connections' operating income was $206.9 million, including charges of $7.4 million primarily related to share-based compensation costs associated with share-based awards assumed in the Progressive Waste acquisition, compared to operating income of $63.5 million in Q2 2016, which included $73.2 million of items primarily related to the Progressive Waste's acquisition completed in that period. The Company's adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $373.6 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $233.6 million in the prior year's corresponding period.

Net income attributable to Waste Connections in Q2 2017 was $123.7 million, or $0.47 per share on a diluted basis, compared to net income attributable to Waste Connections of $27.5 million, or $0.13 per share, in Q2 2016. The Company noted that shares and per share numbers reflected a three-for-two share split completed in June 2017.

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections in the reported quarter was $145.5 million, or $0.55 per share, versus $93.2 million, or $0.44 per share, in the prior year's same period and came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates for earnings of $0.53 per share.

Segmental Details

During Q2 2017, Waste Connections' Solid Waste Collection segment's revenue totaled $794.74 million compared to $501.17 million in Q2 2016 and contributed 67.6% of overall revenue. The Company's Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer division recorded revenue of $257.2 million in the reported quarter, up from $160 million in the prior-year's same quarter. Waste Connections' Solid Waste Recycling revenues jumped to $41.3 million from $16.7 million in Q2 2016.

For Q2 2017, the Company's E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery, and Disposal unit generated revenue of $47.17 million compared to $27.5 million in the year earlier same quarter.

Cash Matters

As of June 30, 2017, Waste Connections had cash and cash equivalents of $399.7 million. For Q2 2017, cash flow from operating activities was $264.43 million compared with $94.93 million recorded in Q2 2016. Waste Connections' debt to Book capitalization as of June 30, 2017, was 41%, while Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2017, was 43%, or 32% net of deferred revenue.

Outlook

For FY17, Waste Connections is forecasting revenue to be approximately $4.570 billion compared to its original revenue outlook of approximately $4.450 billion. The Company expects net income to be approximately $390 million and adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $1.450 billion, or about 31.7% of revenue, compared to its original adjusted EBITDA outlook of $1.410 billion.

Waste Connections is estimating net cash provided by operating activities to be approximately $1.186 billion and adjusted free cash flow to come approximately $750 million, or about 16.4% of revenue, compared to its original adjusted free cash flow outlook of approximately $725 million.

Stock Performance

Waste Connections' share price finished yesterday's trading session at $65.44, marginally up 0.71%. A total volume of 665.25 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 5.88% in the last three months, 22.24% in the past six months, and 32.29% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock surged 24.90% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 55.22 and have a dividend yield of 0.73%. The stock currently has a market cap of $17.44 billion.

