TORONTO, ONTARIO and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Breaking Data Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BKD)(OTC PINK: BKDCF) ("Breaking Data" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sports New Media Holdings Limited ("SNM"), owner of GIVEMESPORT, posted its audited 2016/17 year-end financial results and has seen the fourth quarter Net Advertising Revenue increase by 50%, compared to the same quarter a year ago.

GIVEMEMSPORT has increased its Total Net Advertising Revenue in fiscal year 2017 to $4,267,722 USD, up from $3,721,716 USD in fiscal year 2016.

GIVEMESPORT had a strong end to the fiscal year with 21% growth in the third quarter and 50% growth in the fourth quarter, compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

Net Advertising Revenue by quarter - Fiscal 2017

-- Q4 - $ 1,210,078 USD (+50%) -- Q3 - $ 1,185,034 USD (+21%) -- Q2 - $ 993,777 USD (+13%) -- Q1 - $ 878,833 USD (-17%)

Nick Thain CEO of Breaking Data Corp. said "It's good to see the GIVEMESPORT team putting in three successive quarters of revenue growth compared with the same quarters from the previous year. This is a trend that we expect to continue in fiscal 2018."

Notes to editor

GIVEMESPORT's fiscal year end is March 31st, 2017. The Company notes that the quarterly results above are unaudited and extrapolated from the annual audited results. The March 31, 2017 year-end audited financial statements can be found on sedar.com. The foreign exchange rate used to convert GBP to USD in this news release is 1.31498.

About Breaking Data Corp: breakingdatacorp.com

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers.

About GIVEMESPORT: givemesport.com

GIVEMESPORT, Breaking Data's recent acquisition, is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 26 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 15.2 million fans. GIVEMESPORT's content generates over 3.6 billion impressions (Feb-17), reaching over 138 million unique users (Feb-17) per month on Facebook alone. Visit GIVEMESPORT's Facebook page at facebook.com/GiveMeSport

