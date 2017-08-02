

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp. (ETR) updated its 2017 operational earnings guidance range to be $6.80 to $7.40 per share and affirmed its Utility, Parent & Other adjusted guidance range of $4.25 to $4.55 per share. The updated consolidated operational earnings guidance range was increased by $2.05 per share to reflect the tax item recorded in second quarter 2017, which was not included in the original guidance range.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.83 per share for 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



