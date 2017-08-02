

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $30.81 million, or $0.43 per share. This was down from $31.79 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $243.89 million. This was up from $216.41 million last year.



Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $30.81 Mln. vs. $31.79 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.43 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q3): $243.89 Mln vs. $216.41 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $200 - $215 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $793 - $808 Mln



