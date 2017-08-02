

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health (CAH) announced the company's fiscal 2018 guidance range for non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations is $4.85 to $5.10. The guidance now reflects incremental discrete items of $0.16 per share, identified since the early outlook announcement provided by the company in April.



Cardinal Health said the company is taking some discrete actions, which will affect EPS in fiscal 2018 and will improve trajectory for 2019 and beyond. Cardinal Health is targeting fiscal 2019 non-GAAP EPS of at least $5.60.



Fourth-quarter non-GAAP EPS increased 15 percent to $1.31. Revenues were $33 billion, an increase of 5 percent from the fourth quarter last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX