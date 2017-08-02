NEP Acquires Bexel

Adding Scale to NEP's Worldwide Broadcast Services Capabilities

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Group, Inc (http://www.nepgroup.com/). ('NEP'), the global industry-leading provider of outsourced broadcast and live event production solutions, announced today that they have acquired Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions ("Bexel"), a subsidiary of Vitec Group plc. Headquartered in Pittsburgh with offices in 21 countries, NEP's addition of Bexel strengthens its position as the worldwide broadcast services leader, and expands their ability to provide a comprehensive, one-stop set of solutions to broadcast clients in virtually every region and territory around the globe.

"NEP and Bexel share similar cultures and have delivered decades of exceptional service to our clients. Our companies have enjoyed a strong working relationship for years," said Kevin Rabbitt, NEP CEO. "Bexel has built a great reputation in the industry, and I'm excited to have them as part of our Worldwide Network. The addition of their scalable flypack systems, as well as other critical integration services, will position us for accelerated growth into 2018 and beyond."

Headquartered in Burbank with operations in California and Texas, Bexel has provided innovative outsourced broadcast solutions and rental equipment to the premium sports, entertainment and live event production markets for more than 35 years. Bexel's U.S.-based scalable flypack systems brings NEP's inventory to 34 flypack solutions for any sized event, anywhere around the world.

Following the acquisition, Bexel will continue to sell specific services under its own brand, and operate out of existing facilities providing flypacks, high frame rate specialty cameras, HD camera chains, lenses, EVS machines and more.

"Joining forces with the industry leader is excellent news for us and our clients," said Halid Hatic, President and General Manager of Bexel. "Our clients will have access to even more resources and talent, and our employees can take their careers to the next level as part of the NEP Worldwide Network. It's really a fantastic fit and opportunity for both companies."

About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP Group, Inc. has been the leading production partner supporting premier content producers across the broadcast and live events industries-and across the globe. We provide the technology and know-how to support the most prestigious sports, entertainment, music and corporate events worldwide. Our technical services include remote production, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast services, premium playout, post production and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP's 3,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, they have supported productions in over 85 countries on all seven continents.

NEP is headquartered in the United States and has offices in 21 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com (http://nepgroup.com/).

About Bexel

Celebrating more than 35 years of broadcast excellence, Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions skillfully delivers unparalleled production services and engineering expertise for some of the world's largest televised events. Bexel has mastered the art of service from concept to completion, and its unique solutions equip broadcasters to capture powerful content anywhere in the world. Bexel's specialized broadcast offerings include fiber, specialty cameras, 4K solutions, graphics, custom flypacks, and intercom, as well as systems integration, managed services, enterprise solutions, and product sales. Since 1981, Bexel has continually enhanced and evolved the media production experience.

