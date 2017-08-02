Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Devon Energy Receives $340 Million under its $1 Billion Divestiture Plan; Sells its Lavaca County-Eagle Ford based Assets

Research Desk Line-up: ConocoPhillips Post Earnings Coverage

The Announcement

Devon views this divestment announcement as an important step in executing its $1 billion divestiture program over 2018. In aggregate, net production from the divested properties averaged about 4,000 oil eq. barrels, per day. The final-level cash flow, accompanying these assets, is expected to be $30 million annually, excluding overhead costs. Proved reserves associated with these properties amounted to less than 10 million Boe at December 31, 2016. The Company expects to incur minimal taxes associated with these transactions.

The $1 Billion Divestiture Plan

Devon recently announced its intent to divest about $1 billion of upstream assets across its portfolio. Devon commenced the divestiture program in Q2 2017, as planned, and expects to complete the sale process, in the next 12 to 18 months. Devon also plans to deploy divestiture proceeds towards its US resource plays and to further strengthen its investment-grade financial position. The Company's non-core divestiture plan is expected to accelerate the Company's transition to higher-margin production.

The Company plans to leverage growth opportunities from the STACK and the Delaware Basin, primarily, where the Company has exposure to more than 30,000 potential drilling locations, of which roughly one-third have been de risked. TheCompany expects these strategic actions to deliver certainty for its future capital programs and uniquely position it to maintain a strong operational momentum through the end of 2020.

Other Divestitures

Devon identified the non-core assets for monetization including select portions of the Barnett Shale focused primarily around Johnson County and other properties located principally within the Company's US resource base. The Company plans to monetize its Johnson County properties in the Barnett Shale. The Johnson County assets represent about 20% of the Company's Barnett shale net production and cash flow. Devon announced that it is actively marketing these assets and expects to complete its non-core divestiture program over the next year. Devon is currently the second-largest oil producer among North American onshore independents.

Company Matters

Devon's operations primarily include upstream operations, where it is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The Company's operations are concentrated in the North American onshore areas that extend from Western Canada to the Gulf Coast Region in the United States.

This premier asset portfolio delivers the Company stable production and a platform for future growth. In the US, the Company's operations are focused on four core oil-producing areas, namely: the STACK, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, and Rockies. The Company's oil assets in these top-tier resource plays offer a deep inventory of opportunities, where its liquids-rich gas asset in the Barnett Shale offers natural gas optionality.

Last Close Stock Review

On Tuesday, August 01, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $32.98, slightly falling 0.99% from its previous closing price of $33.31. A total volume of 4.61 million shares have exchanged hands. Devon Energy's stock price advanced 3.16% in the last one month. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 33.08 and has a dividend yield of 0.73%. The stock currently has a market cap of $17.47 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily