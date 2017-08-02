Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Chubb's Diluted EPS Soared 79.9%

Research Desk Line-up: Hartford Financial Services Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended July 01, 2017, Chubb's net premiums written decreased 0.8% to $7.58 billion on a y-o-y basis from $7.64 billion in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's net premiums earned decreased 2.3% to $7.24 billion from $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year.

During Q2 FY17, Chubb's Property and Casualty (P&C)'s underwriting income increased 32.7% to $808 million from $609 million in Q2 FY16. The increase was mainly due to expense efficiencies from the merger and improved combined ratios. For the reported quarter, the P&C combined ratio improved 320 basis points to 88% on a y-o-y basis from 91.2% in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Chubb's net investment income increased 8.8% to $770 million from $708 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's combined ratio improved 220 basis points to 88% from 90.2% in Q2 FY16. The increase was attributable to improvement in the expense ratio of about 1.5 points as well as lower catastrophe losses.

During Q2 FY17, Chubb's net income increased 80.4% to $1.31 billion on a y-o-y basis from $726 million in the same quarter last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's diluted EPS increased 79.9% to $2.77 on a y-o-y basis from $1.54 in Q2 FY16. The diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $2.49.

For the reported quarter, Chubb's after tax operating income increased 11.3% to $1.18 billion on a y-o-y basis from $1.06 billion in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's operating income per share increased 11.1% to $2.50 from $2.25 in the same quarter last year. The operating income per share surpassed analysts' expectations of $2.19.

Segment Details

North America Commercial P&C Insurance - During Q2 FY17, Chubb's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment's net premiums written decreased 1.5% to $3.20 billion from $3.25 in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's combined ratio improved 430 basis points to 85.2% from 89.5% in Q2 FY16.

North America Personal P&C Insurance - During Q2 FY17, Chubb's North America Personal P&C Insurance segment's net premiums written increased 2.4% to $1.26 billion from $1.23 in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's combined ratio improved 50 basis points to 89.6% from 90.1% in Q2 FY16.

North America Agricultural Insurance - During Q2 FY17, Chubb's North America Agricultural Insurance segment's net premiums written increased 7.7%. For the reported quarter, the segment's combined ratio improved 260 basis points to 93.3% from 95.9% in Q2 FY16.

Overseas General Insurance - During Q2 FY17, Chubb's Overseas General Insurance's net premiums written decreased 98 basis points to $2.01 billion from $2.03 in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's combined ratio improved 360 basis points to 87.3% from 90.9% in Q2 FY16.

Global Reinsurance - During Q2 FY17, Chubb's Global Reinsurance segment's net premiums written decreased 17.7% to 16.5% on a y-o-y basis in a constant currency due to market conditions. For the reported quarter, the segment's combined ratio improved 1960 basis points to 60.2% from 79.8% in Q2 FY16.

Life Insurance - During Q2 FY17, Chubb's Life Insurance segment's income decreased 42% to $52 million from $74 million in Q2 FY16. The decrease was primarily due to the adverse impact of updating the long-term benefit ratio in the variable annuity business in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on July 01, 2017, Chubb's cash balance increased 32% to $1.30 billion from $985 million in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, Chubb's annualized ROE ratio was 10.5% compared to 6.2% in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating ROE was 9.8% compared to 9.5% in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Chubb's book value per share increased 2.7% to $108.19 on a sequential basis. During Q2 FY17, tangible book value per share increased 4.3% to $65.23 on a sequential basis.

Outlook

For FY17, Chubb is expecting integration and merger-related expenses to be $903 million and the Company estimates annualized run-rate savings to be $875 million by the end of 2018.

Stock Performance

Chubb's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $148.07, climbing 1.10%. A total volume of 1.32 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 8.06% in the last three months, 12.61% in the past six months, and 18.20% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock rallied 12.07% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 13.01 and have a dividend yield of 1.92%. The stock currently has a market cap of $69.87 billion.

