Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.08.2017 | 13:46
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Hybrid FPGA Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.4% by 2021: Analysis By Application & Product

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Hybrid FPGA Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global hybrid FPGA market to grow at a CAGR of 9.44% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Hybrid FPGA Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing growth of hybrid FPGAs in HPC sector. HPC is a combination of processes aimed at delivering the highest and the most efficient performance in terms of computing. HPC addresses data and computation-intensive tasks, such as modeling and simulation, that classical computers cannot solve. An HPC system is a cluster of processors with node sizes ranging from 16 to 64 nodes. It uses algorithms, networks, and simulated environments for small supercomputers to large supercomputers and can even be applied to quantum computers in the future. The high-performance computing market is being driven by the need to gain economic competitiveness and innovation on the product front. Recent developments such as the advent of cloud-based HPC are attracting small and medium enterprises to this domain.


According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for substitutes for ASICs. Application-specific IC is a microchip designed for special applications, which include a certain kind of transmission protocol like TCP/IP. ASICs are manufactured with custom designs as per the device configuration or with the end-user specification. ASIC is a major component of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart devices. However, ASICs have a number of issues, which have compelled vendors to search for their substitutes.

Key vendors

  • Achronix Semiconductor
  • FPGA family
  • Intel
  • Lattice Semiconductor
  • XILINX

Other prominent vendors

  • Atmel
  • Flex Logix Technologies
  • Microsemi
  • Texas Instruments

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

PART 08: Geo

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3gklkf/global_hybrid

