

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $26.7 million, or $0.43 per share. This was up from $20.1 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $372.0 million. This was up from $361.0 million last year.



Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $26.7 Mln. vs. $20.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.43 vs. $0.32 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q3): $372.0 Mln vs. $361.0 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.85 to $2.90



