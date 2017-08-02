Hill Top Security Files Patent for Military-Grade, Cyber Risk-Assessment Platform

KELOWNA, British Columbia, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hill Top Security Inc., ("HTSI" or the "Company") and Big Wind Capital Inc. (CSE: BWC ) announces that it has filed a patent for its Vauban cybersecurity platform, which provides an unprecedented level of risk assessment to help prevent and respond to cybersecurity attacks, including ransomware, Denial of Service (DoS) and malware. The company recently signed an LOI agreement with Big Wind, pursuant to which Big Wind intends to acquire various interests in HTSI and its assets. The patent filing covers the Vauban's platform's unique, secure complex event processing system. Vauban was developed by HTSI's in-house team, which is comprised of former U.S. military officers and personnel.

Hill Top' s Vauban Cybersecurity Platform

- Military-grade cybersecurity platform, called Vauban, aimed at small to medium-sized businesses (SMB)

- Unique, world-leading ability to analyze and validate potential system threats - both internal and external

- Patent filing entitled 'Computerized System and Method for Providing Cybersecurity Detection and Response Functionality' covers Vauban's multi-layered threat assessment system and processes

- Vauban has been developed by a team of security experts with substantial military and commercial experience and the company holds a Top-Secret clearance based on the work it currently carries out for the US government

SMB Cybersecurity Statistics

- Small-to-medium sized businesses have become the top target for cyber criminals

- Estimated $75 billion per year is lost to ransomware attackers alone[1]

- Average hourly cost to small businesses being $8,581/hr in lost productivity.

- SMB's (2,500 employees or less) number over 27 million

- Total addressable market expected to exceed $2.2 billion by 2020

Corby Marshall, CEO of Hill Top Security, said, "Small businesses have become the number one target for cyber criminals. The sheer volume and sophistication of modern cyber-attacks has reached the stage at which most companies cannot protect themselves without equally advanced defence mechanisms. This patent filing reflects our unique, unprecedented ability to scrutinize and assess potential cyber threats. The very limited resources available to most small businesses means the biggest gap in defences is the ability to both detect but assess and prioritize threats at a very early stage. Our Vauban platform addresses that vulnerability with a specialised, multi-layered approach."

Dev Randhawa, CEO of Big Wind, commented, "Hill Top Security is filling a gap in the cyber defences of small and medium-sized businesses that, until now, has left companies highly vulnerable. With its strong, military background, Hill Top's team and its technology is of the highest calibre and we are excited at the potential as we move forward with them."

[1]Research conducted by disaster recovery firm, Datto.

