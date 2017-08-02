-- IRX-2 multiyear event free survival and overall survival Phase 2a clinical trial results to be presented at ESMO 2017 --

-- INSPIRE Phase 2b head and neck cancer trial in progress to be presented at ICIC 2017 --

IRX Therapeutics, Inc. (IRX) today announced that a poster featuring clinical and biomarker results from a Phase 2a head and neck cancer clinical trial of IRX-2, the company's lead drug candidate, will be presented on September 10, 2017 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress in Madrid, Spain. In addition, a trial in progress poster of the Phase 2b INSPIRE clinical trial of IRX-2, in head and neck cancer, will be presented at the International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference (ICIC) in Mainz, Germany on September 8, 2017.

IRX will present the following poster presentation at ESMO:

Poster title: Immune profile analysis of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma before and after neoadjuvant treatment with the IRX-2 regimen Date and Time: Sunday, September 10 from 13:15-14:15 (GMT+2) Presentation number: 1062P

Full session details and data presentation listings for ESMO 2017 Congress can be found at http://www.esmo.org/Conferences/ESMO-2017-Congress/Programme.

IRX will present the following poster presentation at ICIC:

Poster title: INSPIRE: A multicenter randomized trial of neoadjuvant and adjuvant therapy with the IRX-2 regimen in patients with newly diagnosed stage II, III, or IVa squamous cell carcinoma of the oral cavity Date and Time: Friday, September 8 from 18:15-20:15 (UTC+2) Presentation number: B164

Full session details and data presentation listings for ICIC 2017 Conference can be found at http://www.cancerimmunotherapyconference.org/program-of-events/.

About IRX Therapeutics and IRX-2

IRX Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing novel immunotherapies focused on reducing the immune suppression that is seen in the cancer tumor micro-environment, restoring immune function, and activating a coordinated immune response against the tumor.

The lead candidate, IRX-2 is a proprietary therapeutic containing numerous active cytokine components, which data suggests may restore and activate multiple immune cell types, including T cells, dendritic cells, and natural killer cells, that are known to recognize and attack tumors. IRX-2 is a primary cell-derived biologic produced by stimulation of human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) obtained from healthy donor whole blood. Data collected to date suggest that IRX-2 reduces the immune suppression that is often seen in the cancer tumor microenvironment. This immunomodulatory activity appears to occur through the restoration of immune function and activation of a coordinated immune response against the tumor.

Currently, IRX-2 is being studied in an ongoing Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with newly diagnosed Stage II, III, and IVA squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) (INSPIRE) (clinicaltrials.gov NCT02609386) and in pre-operative early stage breast cancer (ESBC) (clinicaltrials.gov NCT02950259).

For more information about the company and its clinical programs, please visit www.IRXTherapeutics.com.

