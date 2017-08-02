MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RLV)(FRANKFURT: 6BX) (the "Company" or "Relevium") a publicly traded corporation strategically focused on the acquisition of e-retail brands, products and technologies in the health and wellness market is pleased to provide guidance on its strategy and focus for the balance of calendar year 2017.

Highlights

-- Successful first 50 days of operations -- Since closing BioGanix acquisition: revenues of approx. C$ 700,000 (approx. 53% increase over previous period last year) -- Guidance on expansion of BioGanix -- Guidance for M&A -- Guidance for technology builds

Successful first 50 days of operations

On June 6, 2017, Relevium acquired the assets and business of BioGanix, the Company's first acquisition of e-retail assets. Management and the previous owner of BioGanix have been working diligently to ensure a smooth transition of the business. Jointly, careful detailed transitioning of the online operations has been ongoing in order to avoid any possible disruptions to the daily business operations.

The Company is happy to announce that the initial transition of the current business has been successful, and Relevium has recorded revenues of approximately CAD$700,000 since closing, representing a 52% increase over the previous period last year (47% increase taking into account the effect of FX fluctuations).

In the month of August, management will be working closely with the previous ownership to optimize operations and making additions to the current product offering.

Aurelio Useche, CEO, stated: "We are extremely pleased with the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by the previous ownership, the staff and our internal team during this initial phase of work." Mr. Useche continued: "We look forward to this continued partnership as we move into the optimization phase of the transition."

Guidance on Expansion of BioGanix

As part of the overall acquisition strategy, Relevium will spend considerable time in optimizing and developing the acquired e-retail business and brands starting with BioGanix. The Company's model includes:

-- Optimization of its marketing and product positioning strategies -- Overview of its current product line and launching of new products -- Creation and launch new brands and product segments -- Obtaining licenses or direct sourcing of exclusive products -- Joint Ventures for market expansions

Management is in discussions with potential partners in the above areas, including Hempco. As previously announced on May 10, 2017, the Company is currently working with Hempco to launch a vegan nutrition and vegan nutraceutical line to be launched in fall 2017 pending marketing studies and analysis.

Pierre Bertrand, Director and Member of the Strategy Committee, stated: "The board, in conjunction with the CEO, have established a clear plan for creating value through the newly acquired business of BioGanix." Pierre Bertrand further stated: "We strongly believe that success in acquisitions is measured through acceleration of the inline business, based on excellence in execution of the underlying businesses acquired. As such, Relevium is committed to the success of the BioGanix business."

Guidance on Future Acquisitions and Current Pipeline

In alignment with its overall business strategy, Relevium continues to build its pipeline of potential M&A targets. Although the list of targets is dynamic, the Company's current pipeline represents a potential list of eight targets of interest totalling over $80M in Revenues and $24M in EBIT (all figures in Canadian Dollars).

Depending on several factors such as market conditions and ability to finance, the Company intends to execute on at least one other transaction by the end of 2017.

Guidance on Technology Development

Relevium Technologies is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, a leading center for innovation in Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. In addition to optimizing operations, marketing spend and brand equity, Management believes that an investment in Big Data and Artificial Intelligence will be of strategic importance in creating value for the Company and its shareholders.

Relevium has already entered into discussions with leading Montreal-based companies in this sector in order to evaluate and set the direction for the development of proprietary technologies. The envisioned technology builds will allow for data driven decision making for operations, product launches, brand building and marketing as well as any other facet of the business that may come to light during the process. The envisioned technology builds will benefit from continuous learning as datasets grow and the technology evolves.

The Company recognizes that certain key tools required to be a leader in the e-commerce industry are not commercially available. As such the Company will build artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions so as to ensure that it is at the bleeding edge of the industry and that portfolio brands outperform the market peer group.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium Technologies stated: "Success in e-commerce was traditionally linked to marketing spend and operations optimization. We believe that the current and future success of e-retail will not only depend on these two pillars, but also in understanding market trends and consumer behaviour data, an area of critical investment by Relevium."

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a TSXV listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies with a focus on e-commerce in the growing health and wellness sector. Relevium Technologies Inc. also holds patented intellectual property for the use of static magnetic fields for application on wearable devices.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information and are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

