D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in immersive motion cinema seating technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Jean-Francois Lacroix as the new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lacroix will be responsible for implementing his extensive experience and business acumen to the short and long-term financial goals of the organization.

Mr. Lacroix has more than 20 years of strong experience in growth international organisations where he managed financial strategies and lead M&A and investment initiatives. Prior to joining D-BOX, Mr Lacroix held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Stingray Business, a division of Stingray Digital, where he played a pivotal role in reorganizing the company's operational and financial performance to create a scalable structure. As Executive VP and CFO at Solotech, Mr. Lacroix was strategically instrumental in developing and implementing a corporate, financial and operational framework to achieve all objectives increasing revenue by more than 500% and generating an average annual investment return rate of 20% for shareholders.

"We are very proud to welcome Jean-Francois to our executive team," says Claude Mc Master, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX. "His extensive experience in the entertainment, digital and telecommunication industries will serve us well as we continue to build on our worldwide success in every division of our business including exhibitors and theatres and the emerging VR market."

During the first six months of 2017, D-BOX acquired a significant amount of business signing new commercial contracts around the world and partnering with creative outlets like Ubisoft, Fox Innovation Lab, VRC, HTC Viveland, mk2, and Samsung in a series of successful VR ventures using the company's innovative immersive motion technology.

"I'm very eager to start this new phase in my professional career and help D-BOX build on the tremendous success they've already experienced," says Lacroix. "As a Canadian company with an international presence, D-BOX has been on my radar for some time. I'm looking forward to utilizing my expertise to build a solid financial platform for the company that will resonate for years to come."

Mr. Lacroix holds a Bachelor's degree in administration from the Laval University and Master's Degree in Business Administration from Sherbrooke University.

This hire comes after the retirement of Luc Audet, former Chief Financial Officer for D-BOX. Mr. Audet was a true supporter of the company and was behind the sound financial management of the company for the last years. After a very distinguished career, Mr. Audet Is ready to begin a new chapter in his life. On behalf of the entire D-BOX family, we take this opportunity to thank him for his hard work and wish him a happy retirement.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX is a company of visionaries, artists, and innovators. We create hyper-realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through motion. This expertise is one of the reasons why we have collaborated with some of the best companies of the world to deliver new ways to tell great stories. Whether it's movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, our mission is to move the world.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: DBO). D-BOX head office is located in Montreal and satellite offices are based in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China.

