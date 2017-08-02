

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) Wednesday reported a decline in second quarter net income to $78 million from $79 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings declined to $1.82 from $1.93 a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $83 million.



On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.54 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter increased 14 percent to $1.835 billion from $1.604 billion a year ago. Analysts estimates revenue of $1.69 billion.



