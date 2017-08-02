Gorilla Glass to Keep Pushing Corning Stock HigherToday's stock is a good example of another of our favorite strategies of investing in the market-investing in picks-and-shovels stocks. The companies that supply products or services that cater to a rising trend are the picks-and-shovels plays that have the potential to double or even triple their investors' money in the coming years. Hence, it pays to consider such stocks in one's portfolio.Today's picks-and-shovels stock is Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW), which has unparalleled expertise in specialty glass, optical physics, and ceramics. Its products in display technologies and optical communications.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...