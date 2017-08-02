Pexip software earns Microsoft certification

Pexip announced its Infinity Fusion product was certified by Microsoft as a video interoperability solution for Skype for Business Server today. Pexip Infinity Fusion allows Skype for Business meetings and calls to be joined by non-Skype users using video teleconferencing.

Pexip collaborated with Microsoft in the certification of the latest version of Infinity Fusion, which features a gateway mode allowing VTCs to participate directly in Skype conferences. Importantly, Fusion retains the native end-user experience, eliminating the need for expensive trainings and lowering the cost of implementation and management. The software is designed for any size organization, and specifically with large companies and enterprises in mind, and is able to scale and accommodate any number of users in any number of locations. Pexip Infinity Fusion is certified for on-premises Skype for Business Server 2015 deployments.

"Pexip is being used by some of the world's largest companies to provide cross-technology video interoperability. The certification and partnership reinforces the strength and capabilities of our industry-leading technology," says Åsmund O. Fodstad, Pexip CEO.

"Pexip is a valued Microsoft partner. We are pleased to see Pexip certify its Infinity Fusion interoperability solution for Skype for Business and extend the Skype communications experience for organizations to achieve more," said Andrew Bybee, Principal GPM, Skype for Business, Microsoft.

Nick Seagrave, CTO at Modality Systems Microsoft 2016 Communications Partner of the Year is equally excited: "We have worked with Pexip on numerous projects, and Infinity Fusion continues to impress. It is an extremely flexible interoperability solution to both deploy and align with customer requirements. We have found it to be performing very well, and look forward to being able to feature it as certified for Skype for Business." Modality Systems have also been part of the Technology Adoption Program prior to certification.

Pexip Infinity Fusion addresses very specific needs for many Microsoft customers. Key to the certified solution is interoperability that allows non-Skype users to communicate via video with Skype for Business users. Beyond the core Skype for Business interoperability that the certification tests, Fusion has a variety of deployment options, which allow it to scale to a large range of users and locations. It can be deployed to run completely on-premises, in a cloud such as Microsoft Azure, or in a combination of the two. In addition, its existence is completely transparent to the end user resulting in potentially large savings on training, implementation, and management costs.

Pexip Infinity Fusion is certified for use with Skype for Business Server starting from version 15.1, which is available now worldwide. For more information, please visit www.pexip.com

About Pexip

Founded in 2012 and privately held, Pexip enables enterprises and organizations to provide video-based communications and collaboration tools to all employees.

The company's Infinity scalable software meeting platform enables seamless collaboration across traditionally incompatible video and audio technologies such as traditional videoconferencing, Microsoft Skype for Business, and WebRTC. It also provides industry-leading user scalability for large organizations, and can be deployed in an organization's data center, or in a private or public cloud such as Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services. It can also be deployed in any hybrid combination.

Pexip software is used by several Fortune 500 companies across a variety of industries. Customers include Vodafone, The US Department of Veterans Affairs, Western Union, Statoil, Arup, and others leading in their fields. The technology powers a large number of the world's Videoconferencing as a Service (VCaaS) providers. The company was named Global Video Conferencing Technology Innovation Award winner by renowned analysts Frost Sullivan in 2016.

Pexip is represented on all five continents, and has offices in Oslo, London, Sydney, and New York.

Learn more at www.pexip.com

