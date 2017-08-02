Bromberg Insurance Services, Inc.: Topanga Canyon Home Insurance Policy Now Offered by Bromberg Insurance Services

This Full-Blown Homeowners Package-Policy is Sure to Come as Great News for Topangans in High-Risk Brush Areas Looking for a California Fair Plan Alternative with Significantly Better Coverage Options

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2017 / The founders of Bromberg Insurance Services, a top-rated insurance agency located in Santa Monica, California, are pleased to announce that they are now offering a full Topanga homeowners insurance policy for residents of the high-risk brush area.

To learn more about the new Topanga Canyon Homeowners Insurance policy that is now available from Bromberg Insurance Services, please visit http://topratedinsurance.com/topanga.

As a company spokesperson noted, prior to the launch of the Topanga Home Insurance plan, the only home insurance Topanga Canyon residents could typically qualify for was through the California Fair Plan. This was because most mainstream insurance carriers would not write policies for high risk areas like Topanga.

Now, thanks to their new and exclusive policy, Bromberg Insurance Services is offering homeowners insurance Topanga Canyon residents can rely on-all for a fair price.

"Not just any Topanga Insurance Agent can write this policy," the spokesperson noted, adding that the new policy for Topanga residents is not another expensive and watered-down Difference in Condition (DIC) policy or a "Wraparound" to fill in the gaps where the Fair Plan falls short.

"We are offering the Topanga Community a full-blown homeowners package policy, which eliminates the need for any supplemental insurance policies, and the pain-in-the-neck that comes along with keeping track of them."

As a major bonus, Topangans who sign up for the new policy through Bromberg Insurance Services will, in many instances, pay less for the all-inclusive coverage than what they are currently paying for the coverage provided by their CFP and DIC. In addition, homes will not be disqualified for brush exposure.

For Topanga Canyon residents who have not shopped for a new homeowner's policy in some time, it is definitely worth their while to call Bromberg Insurance Services at (310) 826-0093 and inquire about the new Topanga policy today.

About Bromberg Insurance Services:

Bromberg Insurance Services is a top-rated insurance agency committed to providing the very best in service, products and value. Rock solid advice combined with the highest levels of service and integrity allow them to develop a more personal relationship with each of their clients. Los Angeles area residents, as well as business owners, have benefited from the financial and insurance expertise of Bromberg Insurance Services for over 50 years. For more information, please visit http://topratedinsurance.com/.

