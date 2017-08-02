

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss manufacturing sector continued to grow at a strong pace in July, supported by robust order books, survey data from the supply management association procure.ch and Credit Suisse showed Wednesday.



The procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index rose by 0.8 points to 60.9. Economists had expected a score of 58.8.



A score above 50 suggests growth in the sector. The reading remained well above its long-term average of 53.8.



The order backlog sub-index rose to its highest level since 2010, suggesting stronger output in the coming months.



