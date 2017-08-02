Global Operating Room Integrated Systems Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Stryker, Steris, Karl Storz, Olympus & Merivaara

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Operating Room Integrated Systems Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global operating room integrated systems market to grow at a CAGR of 14.92% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Operating Room Integrated Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising popularity of hybrid ORs. Hospitals are increasingly implementing hybrid ORs. with multiple features. Hybrid OR is a combination of surgical equipment and advanced imaging equipment into one space. It can be integrated with various types of surgical and imaging equipment, allowing surgeons to conduct combined open, MI, image-guided, and catheter-based surgeries in the same OR with same operative setting. This reduces the need for patient transfers to imaging rooms and thus enhances patient safety and minimizes the time taken to perform surgeries. Hybrid ORs are becoming increasingly popular in the fields of neurosurgery, cardiology, and orthopedics as they are cost-efficient and help prevent major medical errors. Catering to the demand for hybrid ORs is the key focus for leading players in the market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising demand for efficient and advanced OR integrated systems. Completion of a surgery at low costs with high success rate is one of the important tasks of a hospital. OR integration provides best possible ergonomics to surgeons, improves workflow and helps the surgical teams to perform surgeries more safely and efficiently, and does away with overcrowded ORs that are inefficient and unsafe. Integration of ORs with efficient and advanced technologies also enables hospitals to solicit renowned surgeons and attract more number of patients.
Key vendors
- Stryker
- Steris
- Karl Storz
- Olympus
- Merivaara
Other prominent vendors
- Brainlab
- Doricon Medical Systems
- EIZO
- IntegriTech
- Skytron
- Trumpf Medical
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Product segmentation
PART 07: End-user segmentation
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7mp27r/global_operating
