Global Operating Room Integrated Systems Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Stryker, Steris, Karl Storz, Olympus & Merivaara

The global operating room integrated systems market to grow at a CAGR of 14.92% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Operating Room Integrated Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising popularity of hybrid ORs. Hospitals are increasingly implementing hybrid ORs. with multiple features. Hybrid OR is a combination of surgical equipment and advanced imaging equipment into one space. It can be integrated with various types of surgical and imaging equipment, allowing surgeons to conduct combined open, MI, image-guided, and catheter-based surgeries in the same OR with same operative setting. This reduces the need for patient transfers to imaging rooms and thus enhances patient safety and minimizes the time taken to perform surgeries. Hybrid ORs are becoming increasingly popular in the fields of neurosurgery, cardiology, and orthopedics as they are cost-efficient and help prevent major medical errors. Catering to the demand for hybrid ORs is the key focus for leading players in the market.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising demand for efficient and advanced OR integrated systems. Completion of a surgery at low costs with high success rate is one of the important tasks of a hospital. OR integration provides best possible ergonomics to surgeons, improves workflow and helps the surgical teams to perform surgeries more safely and efficiently, and does away with overcrowded ORs that are inefficient and unsafe. Integration of ORs with efficient and advanced technologies also enables hospitals to solicit renowned surgeons and attract more number of patients.

Key vendors



Stryker

Steris

Karl Storz

Olympus

Merivaara

Other prominent vendors



Brainlab

Doricon Medical Systems

EIZO

IntegriTech

Skytron

Trumpf Medical



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Product segmentation



PART 07: End-user segmentation



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



