CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces New Store in The Colony, TX

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2017 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is excited to announce a new store in The Colony, TX. CPR Cell Phone Repair congratulates Amin Lakhani on this achievement.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Colony, please visit: http://www.cellphonerepair.com/colony-tx/.

"We applaud Amin Lakhani on opening his seventh CPR store in the DFW market," says Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "What a great example he is demonstrating to his fellow franchisees and to the CPR community."

The Colony is a town in Denton County, TX, that values neighbors helping neighbors, community activities, and outdoor recreation. Only 35 minutes from downtown Dallas, The Colony enjoys the advantage of having a big city nearby. CPR Colony looks forward to playing a significant role in each customer's professional, personal and school life when it comes to repairing electronics quickly and affordably.

"When it comes to cracked screens, water damage, or a dead battery, we are the right people for the job," says Lakhani. "We are here to serve people with fast, quality and same day service backed by a lifetime warranty."

Amin Lakhani enjoys saving mobile lives, helping members from the local middle and high schools as well as supporting franchise growth in DFW market.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Colony is located at:

4940 SH 121

Suite 140

The Colony, TX 75056

Please contact the store at 469-673-0677 or via email: Tech@cpr-colony.com

Please visit the website:

http://www.cellphonerepair.com/colony-tx/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 350 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. In both 2016 and 2017 CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2017 CPR was ranked in the top 100 tier of the List and was ranked #1 in the electronic repairs category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Shari Kosec

skosec@cellphonerepair.com

216-674-0645 x616



