

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower for a second day Wednesday, unable to hold the $50 a barrel mark after industry data showed a surprise build in U.S. inventories.



Inventories rose by 1.78 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute said.



The Energy Information Administration is out with the government's data this morning. A drawdown of 3.5 million barrels is expected.



The ADP estimate of private-sector US jobs growth as well as speeches from San Francisco and Cleveland Fed Presidents John Williams and Loretta Mester are on tap today.



OPEC oil output jumped by 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a 2017 high, a Reuters survey found.



