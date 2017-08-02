NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ("the Company") (OTCQB: LXRP) (CSE: LXX), an innovative company licensing proprietary technology for delivery of bioactive compounds including cannabinoids, announces that it has engaged the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").

"We are excited to be on the cutting-edge of bioscience, developing better ways to deliver health-enhancing cannabinoids to the body," says Lexaria Bioscience CEO and chairman of the board Chris Bunka. "As we continue to fulfil our mission of improving our customers' quality of life through our patented process, we expect our new association with NetworkNewsWire to enhance our initiatives to keep shareholders and potential investors aware of our progress and potential."

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW's strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with Lexaria Bioscience, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the Company.

"Lexaria Bioscience is headed in an exciting direction with proprietary technology for improving taste and delivery of bioactive compounds, and is a first mover in the plant-to-bloodstream niche," states Sherri Franklin, director of Content Marketing for NNW. "We look forward to working with Chris and the team at Lexaria to develop a communications strategy that best tells their story to the investment community."

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biosciences company with a proprietary technology for improved delivery of bioactive compounds. The Company's lipophilic enhancement technology has been proven to enhance the bioavailability of orally ingested cannabinoids, while also improving taste. This technology promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The Company's technology is patent-protected for cannabidiol (CBD) and all other non-psychoactive cannabinoids, and patent-pending for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), other psychoactive cannabinoids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

For more information, visit http://www.LexariaEnergy.com/

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides to users (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) enhanced press release services, and (3) a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

