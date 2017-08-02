WESTERVILLE, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- The Guitammer Company (OTCQB: GTMM), creators of haptic-tactile broadcasting and award-winning ButtKicker® low frequency audio transducers, is pleased to announce the installation of its ButtKicker cinema system in two auditoriums totaling 310 seats in the newly remodeled MCL Cinemas at Telford Plaza in Hong Kong.

According to MCL's marketing team, "Combining Dolby ATMOS® Cinema Sound & ButtKicker® Vibration add[s] dimensions and fun watching a movie, the breathtaking three-dimensional sound and the amazing vibrating effects deliver 'Full Impact of Entertainment.'"

"MCL Cinemas is a beautiful theater in a great location right next to the bustling Telford Plaza mall. The recent renovations to Houses 2 & 3 add even more to the modern aesthetic and up-to-date technology. The addition of our ButtKicker cinema system in two auditoriums completes the immersive movie going experience available there. Furthermore, we were pleased to again partner with Ferco Seating Systems (Malaysia) for the installation of our system into their cinema seats," stated Mark A. Luden, Guitammer's President.

The addition of the two MCL auditoriums brings the total number of ButtKicker enabled auditoriums and seats in Hong Kong to 9 and 1,160 respectively.

To see pictures of Guitammer's MCL installation please visit: http://guitammer.com/press/080217

For a complete listing of all ButtKicker-enabled theaters, www.guitammer.com/theaters.

About The Guitammer Company

The Guitammer Company, based in Westerville, Ohio, is a leader in low frequency audio products and broadcast technology. The Guitammer Company's patented and patent pending broadcast technologies, "4D Sports powered by ButtKicker," enables the excitement, impact and feeling of live sporting events to be broadcast along with the sound and video, and puts the viewer into the action, whether at home or at the event. The technology is available for cable, satellite, fiber optic, IPTV and over-the-air broadcasts. For more information see http://guitammer.com/broadcast-technology.

The Company's innovative and award-winning line of patented ButtKicker-brand low frequency audio transducers let users feel low-frequency sound (bass) and are musically accurate, powerful and virtually indestructible. They are used around the world by leading entertainment and theater companies such as: AMC Theatres, Regal Entertainment, Alamo Drafthouse, IMAX, Disney and Lumiere Pavilions in movie theaters and attractions; by world-famous musicians; and in home theaters, by consumers for video games, simulators and car audio and are distributed by Pearl Drums for musicians under the trade name, "Pearl's Throne Thumper by ButtKicker." For additional information on The Guitammer Company and detailed product information, visit www.guitammer.com and www.shakemycouch.com. To like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter for company updates, visit www.facebook.com/TheButtKicker andwww.twitter.com/TheButtKicker.

Safe Harbor:

This letter contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty, including without limitation, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its turnaround strategy, changes in costs of raw materials, labor, and employee benefits, as well as general market conditions, competition and pricing. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this letter will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. In assessing forward-looking statements included herein, readers are urged to carefully read those statements. When used in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, the words "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to be forward-looking statements.

The Guitammer Company

Media Contact:

1-614-898-9370

media@guitammer.com



