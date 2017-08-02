DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMJ) ("ACC""), a full-service business-to-business consulting solutions provider, and seller of ancillary products to the cannabis industry, today announced it has secured its third client in the state of Arkansas. This client has initially retained ACC to provide pre-licensing solutions for their project. ACC will work with the client on robust financial pro-forma modeling, the creation of a custom business plan, facility conceptual design work, and with the completion of the state application. ACC expects to leverage this contract to secure additional revenues through long-term consulting agreements and potential future sales of ancillary products.

Terry Buffalo, CEO of American Cannabis Company, commented: "We are very pleased to announce that we have secured our third client in the state of Arkansas. It takes a knowledgeable project management team and motivated client to produce and organize pre-licensing and application materials, and ACC feels that the logistics are in place to have our client's applications thoroughly completed and ready for submission. This up-and-coming legal state cannabis market is already slated to be competitive, but we feel that our clients will be prepared to do what it takes to not only secure licensure but also flourish in the space."

About American Cannabis Company, Inc.

American Cannabis Company, Inc. offers end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis industry. We utilize our industry expertise to provide business planning and market assessment services, assist state licensing procurement, create business infrastructure and operational best practices. American Cannabis Company also developed and owns a portfolio of branded products including: The Satchel™, SoHum Living Soils™, The Cultivation Cube™ and The High Density Cultivation System™. We also design and provide other industry specific custom product solutions. The building and development of our brands and product suite is based on our Geoponics Philosophy, "the art and science of agriculture in soil."

