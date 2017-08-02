FREDERICK, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- (OTC PINK: BIEL) BioElectronics Corporation's ActiPatch®, The New Technology for Pain Relief medical device, has won the Orthopedics This Week Sports Medicine Technology Award. Orthopedics This Week is the most widely read publication by clinicians, nurses, scientists, and others in the orthopedics industry.

The panel of judges consisted of experienced orthopedic sports medicine surgeons and other physicians who are well versed in the new understanding of pain and the limitations of existing drugs and other therapies. "This award highlights our technology to address chronic pain with an affordable, non-invasive, wearable, drug-free therapy," stated Sree Koneru, Ph.D., BioElectronics Vice President of New Products.

The annual Sports Medicine Technology Awards recognizes inventors, engineering teams, and physicians who have created the most innovative and practical orthopedic products to treat injured athletes. Other award winners can be viewed at www.ryortho.com and include Smith and Nephew, who won awards for both their Suspension Fixation for Bone Graft Healing, and Meniscal Root Repair instrumentation.

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is the leader in biophysics and the maker of an industry leading family of disposable, drug-free, pain therapy devices: ActiPatch® Therapy, over-the-counter treatment for back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; RecoveryRx® Devices for chronic and post-operative wound care; Allay® Menstrual Pain Therapy, and Smart Insole™ for heel pain. For more information, please visit www.bielcorp.com.

