HOLLYWOOD, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Car Charging Group, Inc. (OTC: CCGI) ("CarCharging"), the largest owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services and the owner and operator of the Blink Network, announced the launch of a new and integrated version of the parent company's website, CarCharging.com, and the website of its largest operating entity, Blink Network. The website has a new simple and streamlined design, and provides information on the company, as well as its products and services.

EV drivers, property owners and managers, and investors can find the following information on the integrated website:

EV charging equipment options, benefits of having EV charging stations, and the business models available for all property types

EV charging locations, instructions, fees, and frequently asked questions

Data and features available via the Blink Network, the cloud-based software that operates, manages, and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data

Links to download Blink Mobile application, available for both iOS and Android

Authorized reseller opportunities

Company announcements and investor information

"After several years of managing separate websites for CarCharging and Blink Network, the time has come to integrate them as the market enters an accelerated growth period," stated Mike Calise, CarCharging's Chief Executive Officer. "The integration of CarCharging.com and BlinkNetwork.com is the digital representation of the first steps of our corporate rebranding, which will allow us to unify our identity and solidify our leadership position within the EV charging market."

About Car Charging Group, Inc.

Car Charging Group, Inc. (OTC: CCGI) ("CarCharging") is a leader in nationwide public electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at locations throughout the United States. Headquartered in Florida with offices in Arizona and California, CarCharging's business is designed to accelerate EV adoption.

CarCharging offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, manages, and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data.

CarCharging has strategic property partners across multiple business sectors including multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools, and workplaces.

For more information about CarCharging, you can still visit www.CarCharging.com or www.BlinkNetwork.com

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Car Charging Group, Inc., and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

