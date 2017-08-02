Sjgren's Syndrome Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, 2017 - 42 Drug Candidates in Different Stages of Development

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Sjögren's Syndrome Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, 2017 - Clinical Trials & Results, Patent, Designation, Collaboration and Other Developments" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Sjögren's syndrome has a strong female propensity. Studies show that the female to male ratio in primary Sjögren's syndrome varies from as high as 20:1 to 9:1. Caucasian are more prone to the primary Sjögren's syndrome with mean age of around 40 years. The annual incidence of primary Sjogren's syndrome was 3.9 per 100,000 persons in year 2002 with higher prevalence in women as compared to men.

Sjögren's syndrome mostly occurs due to environmental factors, either viral or non-viral. Sjögren's syndrome can also occur due to production of cytokine that regulates chemokines with subsequent homing of autoimmune lymphocytes and dendritic cells into the glands via high endothelial venules that express increased levels of cell adhesive molecules. The upregulation of major histocompatibility antigens and adhesive molecules on epithelial cells in the lacrimal and salivary glands leads to the activation of autoantibodies. The secretion of injured lacrimal and salivary gland decrease and resistance of T-cells within glands undergo apoptosis. The infiltrated T cells, B cells and dendritic cells cause destruction of glandular elements by cell mediated mechanisms.

Treatment algorithms are often complicated, with the present treatments for Sjögren's syndrome including, but not limited to, anti- B-cell-activating factor (BAF), B lymphocyte stimulation (BLyS) inhibitors, bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors, endogenous B7 molecules inhibitor and cathepsin S antagonist.



As of March 2017, the Sjögren's syndrome pipeline comprises of approximately 42 drug candidates in different stages of development.



