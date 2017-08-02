Packaged Food Industry Seeing Improving Revenue Possibilities With Latest Natural Ingredient Products to Hit the Market

PALM BEACH, Florida, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Few industry professionals maintain a positive outlook for food stocks including the competitive nature of the food ingredient industry which has led to an array of significant mergers and acquisitions, as well as the development and introduction of unique product offerings to satisfy global consumer demand.Active food companies this week include:SugarMade Inc. (OTC: SGMD), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM), Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ), Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) and Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR)

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD) today announces the availability of Sriracha Seasoning Stix with REAL Huy Fong Foods, Inc. Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce, a true revolution on the seasoning of meat, fish, and poultry.Sriracha Seasoning Stix are now available for purchase on the Company's website athttp://www.SrirachaStix.com.

Sriracha Seasoning Stix are solid 'sticks' of REAL Huy Fong Foods, Inc. Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce, seasonings, herbs, and other ingredients, which are inserted into meat prior to cooking to season from the inside out. At approximately 110°F (43°C) food science takes over.As the cooking process drives out some of the water from the meat fibers, the Stixs begin to liquefy. The meat then absorbs the seasonings like a sponge imparting flavors from the inside out.The Stix can also be used in many vegetable preparations.Sriracha Seasoning Stix are made with the REAL from Huy Fong Food, Inc., the maker of the real and original Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce. Read this and more news for SGMD at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/sgmd.html

Mr. Jimmy Chan, commented, "Sriracha Seasoning Stix are a true culinary seasoning revolution enabling anyone to quickly and easily enjoy that great Sriracha flavor in a new way.We are now releasing four blends, Classic Sriracha, Sriracha Butter Garlic, Garlic Jalapeno and Blend X, which is an extra bold blend for the true lover of spicy Sriracha.With the unique manufacturing process the flavor combinations are almost unlimited, so stay tuned as we release additional blends in the future.The feedback we have been receiving from our product testers and early adopters has been very positive and we could not be more excited about releasing this culinary seasoning innovation to the public."

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) closed up 2.66% on Tuesday with over 6.3 million shares traded by the market close. The company recently announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. "We continued to deliver on our strategic plan and capitalize on improving conditions in some markets to achieve strong 39 percent year-over-year earnings growth," said ADM Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. "Our actions in the first half of the year reflect ADM's continuous efforts to create shareholder value. We are diversifying our capabilities and geographic reach through acquisitions and organic expansions. We are aggressively managing costs and capital, and taking additional portfolio actions; and we are ahead of pace to meet our 2017 target of $225 million in run-rate savings. Read the full release here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/adm-reports-second-quarter-earnings-110000898.html

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) recently announced it will release its second quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, August 2, at 7 a.m. EDT and will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT. Investors and analysts may participate via phone by calling +1-800-322-9079 from the United States and +1-973-582-2717 from other locations. To ensure timely access, participants should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call starts. A listen-only webcast will be provided at http://www.mondelezinternational.com.

Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) closed up slightly on Tuesday at $15.10 with over 1.5 million shares traded by the market close. Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products. It sell its products under approximately 50 national, regional, and local proprietary or licensed brands, and private labels, including DairyPure, TruMoo, Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean's, Friendly's, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G. Lee, Tuscan, and others.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) closed down slightly on Tuesday at $16.25 trading over 850,000 shares by the market close. Darling develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The company offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings, and hides.

