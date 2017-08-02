CheckThem.com Background Check Company is Now the Fastest Growing Name Search Database in the U.S.

CheckThem Gives People Instant Access to Contact Info, Arrest Records and Much More in 60 Seconds

LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2017 / The founders of the CheckThem.com background check company are pleased to announce that they have created the fastest growing name search database in the United States.

To check out the name search database and to learn more about CheckThem, please visit https://www.checkthem.com/names/.









Unlike typical name search databases that offer just a few statistics on a person's criminal history, CheckThem's name database also provides users with historical popularity and meanings behind those names, giving color to the data.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of CheckThem understand that there are numerous reasons to want to learn more about someone's background. From hoping to reconnect with a long-lost loved one or needing to learn more about a potential new roommate to checking the background of someone before a first date and more, people can use the CheckThem service in a wide number of valid ways.

Using CheckThem is easy and fast; people simply need to enter a name and click Search Now. This will get them fast access to the person's contact info, criminal records, arrest records, court filings and more-all in about 60 seconds.

"Our deep search gives you online access to billions of public records," the spokesperson noted, adding that this means people have comprehensive information at their fingertips.

To make sure that there is not erroneous information on the internet about them, people can also use CheckThem to do a background check on themselves, the spokesperson added.

While other websites may do a similar service for free, the founders of CheckThem want to be sure that they are providing the most accurate information that is available. That is why they charge an affordable amount for their service, so that they can access the best possible data, while not overwhelming their valued customers with unwanted ads or sponsored content.

"When you choose to search public records using a reliable service such as ours, you can rest assured you will receive the most accurate, up-to-date information available because our databases are updated daily," the spokesperson noted.

About CheckThem:

CheckThem gets people the information they are looking for with instant access to contact information, criminal records, arrest records, mugshots, phone number history, addresses, professional verifications, licenses, marriage/divorce records, property history, court filings, and much more. Thousands of Americans use CheckThem to find information on anyone. Under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), it is unlawful to use CheckThem or the information provided for any purpose that would require FCRA compliance. For more information, please visit https://www.checkthem.com/.

