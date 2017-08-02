The EC said the two PV module makers have violated the undertaking for the minimum price of solar products imported from China.

The European Commission has excluded two more Chinese PV makers from the minimun price undertaking: Shenzhen Topray Solar Co. Ltd. (Topray Solar) and Yuhuan BLD Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (BLD Solar).

According to a document published in the EU official journal, the two producers have repeatedly violated the agreement on the minimum price of Chinese solar imports. The EC said that it started an investigation on these two companies in March, and that since then they have not been able to present evidence against the allegations.

According to the EC, BLD Solar has not been completely paid for more than a year for its solar module supplies by four allegedly "independent customers". ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...