

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Wednesday morning, even as the dollar hit friesh 2-year lows against its European rivals.



The precious metal is losing some of is safe haven appeal as he Dow Jones Industrial Average is set to take another stab at a record closing high above 22,000.



Gold for December was down $6 at $1273 an ounce, easing from a 7-week peak.



The ADP estimate of private-sector US jobs growth as well as speeches from San Francisco and Cleveland Fed Presidents John Williams and Loretta Mester are on tap today.



