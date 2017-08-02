

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) announced the company expects adjusted income from continuing operations, net of taxes, in 2017 to grow by a percentage in the mid-teens compared with 2016 adjusted income of $114.3 million, approximately double the midpoint of prior view of mid-single-digit to low-double-digit percentage growth. For the full year, the company expects total block hours to increase approximately 20% compared with 2016.



On an adjusted basis, income from continuing operations, net of taxes, in the second quarter of 2017 totaled $29.1 million compared with $20.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations, net of taxes, totaled $1.09 in the second quarter of 2017 and $0.80 in the second quarter of 2016.



'Earnings growth in the second quarter reflected a 17% increase in revenue, 15% increase in block hours, and higher direct contribution in all of our segments,' said President and CEO William Flynn.



