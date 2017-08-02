

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners in Venezuela, and warned his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro that he will be held 'personally responsible' for the safety of two jailed opposition leaders.



Trump's tough talk came a day after his Government announced sanctions against the Venezuelan President in response to what the White House described as 'Maduro regime's recent anti-democratic actions.'



In a controversial election boycotted by the Opposition at the weekend, a new Constituent Assembly was elected to draw up a new constitution that has the potential to fundamentally change the rules in favour of Maduro.



At least 10 people were killed when the security forces tried to suppress spiraling anti-government protests.



Tuesday, two opposition leaders were re-arrested on charges of inciting violence.



Leopoldo López and Antonio Ledezma, who had been under house arrest, were taken to a military prison.



'The United States holds Maduro -- who publicly announced just hours earlier that he would move against his political opposition -- personally responsible for the health and safety of Mr Lopez, Mr Ledezma, and any others seized,' Trump said in a statement issued late Tuesday.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a press briefing that Vice President Mike Pence spoke with Lopez last week, and that he and Ledezma are political prisoners held unjustly by the Maduro regime.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX