Boulder City Website BoulderCitySocial.com Relaunches as BoulderCity.com

BOULDER CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2017 / BoulderCitySocial.com, a website that is devoted to sharing up-to-date information about Boulder City, NV, is pleased to announce that the website has now been relaunched as BoulderCity.com.

To learn more about Boulder City and all that the town has to offer, please check out https://www.bouldercity.com.





As a spokesperson for BoulderCity.com noted, the site is a place for fun, social chit-chat about the great town of Boulder City, Nevada. Five days a week, they post updates about what is happening in the town. In addition to the website, people may also visit the BoulderCity.com Facebook page.

"A dear friend of ours started Boulder City Social over 5 years ago. Originally, it grew out of a few comical posts she made about the initial culture shock that came with moving from Los Angeles to a small town like Boulder City," the spokesperson noted, adding that now, the website has an audience of over 12,000 people who also follow BoulderCity.com on the Facebook page as well as Twitter, Instagram and the Weekly eNews Summary.

"Her friends back home were enjoying her updates and so she decided to move it from her personal page to a fan page, which was clearly the right move because it only took 10 days to reach over 1,000 fans."

BoulderCity.com also publishes a weekly eNewsletter that gives a summary of all of the current and upcoming events in the town.

In addition to offering information about Boulder City, NV, the BoulderCity.com website is very user-friendly; clicking on the Upcoming Events tab will bring people to a page devoted to information about the many great happenings taking place in town. Those who wish to find a job in the area can check out the Job Board, which features both available positions and the chance for employers to submit job postings.

"With three social media channels, a website and a weekly eNewsletter to choose from, anyone can be a Boulder City Socialite," the spokesperson noted.

About BoulderCity.com:

BoulderCity.com is a website that provides residents and visitors to Boulder City, NV current information about upcoming events, local tourist attractions, hotel information, access to a job board, updates about the town, and more. For more information, please visit https://www.bouldercity.com.

