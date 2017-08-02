Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Popularity Gains Momentum for Tech Companies in Multi-Billion Dollar Industry

PALM BEACH, Florida, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is gaining major traction these days for telecommunications and business applications while the newest technology developments, functionality and advancements are introduced into the market on almost a daily basis. Analysts from Infonetics Research recently amended their previous voice over internet protocol (VoIP) market forecast to account for additional growth that may bring global revenues to $76.1 billion in 2018. Consumers continued movement towards cutting the cord is becoming more of the norm in the multi-billion dollar industry and is forecasted to reach new levels going forward.Tech companies in focus this week with current developments in the market include:HD View 360 Inc. (OTC: HDVW), RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG), 8x8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: MITL) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

HD View 360 Inc. (OTCQB: HDVW), announced today several key technology and marketing enhancements to its wholly owned subsidiary, SimpleFone.SimpleFone Inc., ('SFI') is an innovative Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) provider currently selling its telephone services to multiple nationally-recognized franchise brands. Over the past three months, the company has been revamping its infrastructure to prepare for an influx in growth by launching a more consumer-driven website, introducing its Simple Affiliate Partner sales program, implementing new software and POS/CRM integration functionality, and establishing a much safer and secure SRTP/TLS compliant encryption platform. Through these upgrades, and more, the company plans to further support its ever-growing list of consumer and investor needs.Read this and more news for HDVW athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/hdvw.html

"We are beyond excited to introduce SimpleFone and its updated features to the marketplace," said SimpleFone and HD View 360 CEO, Dennis Mancino. "By activating the next phase in our acquisition strategy, HD View 360 is actively positioning SimpleFone to become a leading VoIP carrier in the rapidly growing, $195-billion-a-year VoIP industry."

SimpleFone also recently secured a data housing center near its headquarters in Miami, Florida, with a redundancy center in Phoenix, Arizona, and purchased a new VoIP phone switch capable of servicing up to 100,000 phone lines simultaneously. These essential infrastructure investments position the cloud-based VoIP solution to generate a Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) stream of up to $3 million per month in B2B sales. And, as their client base grows, so will SimpleFone's VoIP switch capacity with additional servers at the ready to accommodate more users. "These new features, combined with a cost-efficient, upgraded software and fully-encrypted system, will allow us to capture a significant portion of the market by 2024, while providing exceptional service to our customers and increased profit margins to our loyal shareholders," said Mancino.

In other technology news and developments from around the markets:

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) closed up 2.01% on Tuesday at $35.50 on over 1 million shares traded by the market close. The company recently announced a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions, today announced that Tuff Shed, America's premier supplier of storage buildings and garages, has selected RingCentral for its communications and collaboration needs across the entire organization. Tuff Shed deployed the RingCentral Office® and RingCentral Contact Center' solutions. Recognizing the value of moving its business communications to the cloud, Tuff Shed cites enhanced employee mobility, ease of manageability, and scalability as key benefits of the RingCentral solution.

8x8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) closed up slightly on Tuesday at $12.95 on over 1.1 million shares traded by the market close. The company recently announced Chief Financial Officer, Mary Ellen Genovese will present at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston.8x8's presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 10:25 am EDT. A live webcast and archive version will be available at investors.8x8.com.

Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: MITL) closed up 2.11% on Tuesday at $8.70 on over 1.3 million shares traded by the market close. The company recently announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. "During the quarter, Mitel experienced a distinct acceleration by its customers into hosted cloud solutions and services. That shift manifested itself in a record level of cloud bookings for the company," said Rich McBee, Chief Executive Officer. "In line with the market shift, in the second quarter Mitel initiated significant organization structural changes to accelerate our move-to-the-cloud strategy further with the consolidation of previously separate Enterprise and Cloud organizations. While we expect the benefits of these changes to be fully realized in the coming quarters, we have seen immediate improvements in customer experience and reduced operational expenditures as a result of our business realignment."

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) closed up slightly on Tuesday on over 23.7 million shares traded by the market close. The company recently announced financial results for its fiscal 2017 third quarter ended July 1, 2017. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $45.4 billion and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.67. These results compare to revenue of $42.4 billion and earnings per diluted share of $1.42 in the year-ago quarter. International sales accounted for 61 percent of the quarter's revenue. "With revenue up 7 percent year-over-year, we're happy to report our third consecutive quarter of accelerating growth and an all-time quarterly record for Services revenue," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "We hosted an incredibly successful Worldwide Developers Conference in June, and we're very excited about the advances in iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS coming this fall." Read more here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/apple-reports-third-quarter-results-203000545.html

