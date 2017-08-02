Expansion in Legal Cannabis Markets Increasing Sales and Job Opportunities Across Marijuana Industry

PALM BEACH, Florida, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cannabis companies are pioneering their way through uncharted territory across the globe as marijuana continues to become legalized in more and more states, and ultimately creating new worlds of revenue and economic opportunity in various ways for active companies in the sector such as LeafBuyer Technologies Inc. (OTC: LBUY), PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC: POTN), Hemp Inc. (OTC: HEMP), Agritek Holdings Inc. (OTC: AGTK) and GreenGro Technologies Inc. (OTC: GRNH)

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LBUY) announced today its 2017 sales expansion strategy into West Coast legal cannabis markets. This expansion includes recreational markets in Washington and Oregon, and medical markets in California.Read this and more news forLeafbuyer Technologies at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/lbuy.html

"As Colorado's largest online cannabis deals network, we believe that we are well positioned to take advantage of the legalization of recreational cannabis in California set to open in 2018. Now is the right time to duplicate the success we have had in Colorado and grow our presence nationally," said Mark Breen, VP of Business Development.

"As markets become recreational, the rules change. Potential consumers increase from a list of patients with a medical marijuana card, to any consumer over the age of 21. Many consumers new to cannabis find it challenging to find accurate information about products, prices and where to find the best deals. As an online resource,Leafbuyer helps the consumer research and find answers to cannabis-related questions from the privacy of their mobile phone or desktop," said Kurt Rossner, CEO. "We are excited about the expansion and have deployed sales teams in each market. We continue to believe that face-to-face interaction with potential and current clients is the best way to gain their trust."

The number of legal cannabis businesses will continue to explode over the next 5 years. Gaining a competitive advantage over competition will be one of the biggest hurdles that these companies will face. Leafbuyer will continue to help clients gain that competitive advantage by offering the most robust technology platform in the industry.Along with the expansion plans in Oregon, Leafbuyer recently released a list of themost unique dispensaries in Portland.

In other industry breakthroughs and market performance of note:

PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC: POTN) closed up 6.33% on Tuesday with over 4.7 million shares traded by the market close. The company this week announced that Tommy Chong, counter-culture legend, marijuana legalization advocate and half of the incomparable creative team of Cheech & Chong, has selected its subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., as his partner to introduce a proprietary brand of hemp-derived CBD oil products, under the brand name, Chong's Choice CBD. Tommy's brand will include CBD-infused edibles, concentrated solvent-free vaping additives and hemp oil tincture drops. Production of the new line is expected to begin within a month, with immediate online availability. As Tommy's partner, Diamond CBD will offer the new brand to its distribution channels and assist in overall marketing. Tommy Chong stated, "I use Diamond CBD products and love them. They help me relax and often soothe the occasional pain of an old stoner." He continued, "I want to be part of this 21st century CBD revolution which promises unprecedented health benefits to millions of people and Diamond CBD has a premier line of products, many of which I am pleased to bring to the market under my brand."

Gary Blum, Chief Executive Officer, PotNetwork Holding, added, "We are honored to get to work closely with Tommy, and anticipate this partnership will further solidify Diamond CBD as the category leader in beneficial CBD products."

Hemp Inc. (OTC: HEMP) finished Tuesday up slightly after 12.5 million shares were traded on the day. The company recently announced the installation of its NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor has been completed. The company previously purchased the industrial NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical extractor from NuAxon BioScience, manufacturer and the producer of the world class, large capacity CO2 Supercritical Extraction equipment through a joint venture with Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF), NuAxon's global exclusive distributor for the cannabis/hemp industry. Since completion of installation, Hemp, Inc.'s NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor underwent testing with the supervision of a NuAxon Tech representative.

Agritek Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: AGTK) closed up 10.38% on Tuesday with over 11.5 million shares traded by the market close.Agritek Holdings, Inc. offers various products and services to the medicinal marijuana sector in the United States. It distributes hemp-based nutritional products; and provides solutions for electronically processing merchant transactions. The company is also involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. In addition, it offers compliance consulting and certification, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions to the cannabis industry.

GreenGro Technologies Inc. (OTC: GRNH) closed up slightly on Tuesday with a volume north of 2.1 million shares traded by the market close. GreenGro Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units, cloning systems, and tea brewers, as well as provides consulting and management services to its clients. The company also markets lights, fans, hoods, automatic watering systems, and nutrients under the GreenGro brand. GreenGro Technologies, Inc. offers its products to consumers and industrial cultivators through its Website. It has strategic alliance with Solaris Power Cells.

