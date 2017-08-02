VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Peter Miles, President and CEO of Sanatana Resources Inc. ("Sanatana" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: STA) is pleased to welcome Tim Barry to the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Barry is the President and CEO of Silver Bull Resources, Inc. Between September 2010 to March 2011, Mr. Barry served as Vice President of Exploration for Metalline Mining (now renamed to Silver Bull Resources), before stepping into the role of President and CEO in April 2011. Previously, he held the position of Chief Geologist for Dome Ventures Corporation, a publically traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange working on their projects in Africa. Mr. Barry has over 15 years of exploration and management experience and has worked as a Consulting Geologist and manager on projects in Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Mongolia and West and Central Africa. Mr. Barry is a Chartered Professional Geologist (CPAusIMM) and holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Otago in New Zealand.

Mr. Miles commented: "We are delighted that Mr. Barry has accepted our offer to join the board of Sanatana Resources. Tim brings both extensive exploration and financial experience to the board of directors of the Company and we look forward to his input as we explore the Jackfish property and look for additional opportunities in the future."

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that has optioned the Jackfish gold property in northwestern Ontario. With an experienced management team and board of directors, the Company has the ability required to identify, develop and fund economic mineral properties. Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: STA).

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Sanatana's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

