WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Employment in the U.S. private sector increased by less than expected in the month of July, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 178,000 jobs in July after jumping by 191,000 jobs in June. Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX