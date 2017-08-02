LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 --GTX Corp (OTC PINK: GTXO), an IoT platform in the personal location wearable and wandering assistive technology business, and its U.K. distributor, Possum, have been awarded with a 4 star product rating for the patented GPS SmartSole® by the U.K.'s favorite disability lifestyle publication, Able Magazine, making it the Company's third internationally recognized award received in just the past month.

Able Magazine reviews the best products in the marketplace in order to give disabled people a benchmark to look for as they purchase new disability specific equipment and assistive technology. Products are rigorously tested in four areas and given an overall score based on how they were judged regarding the following criteria: how well the product is made and how user friendly it is, if it looks good, how innovative it is and if it represents good value for money.

Editor of Able Magazine, Tom Jamison, commented, "We take great care to see things from the disabled person's point of view. It's not just about how well a product works, it's about 'can I live with it?' 'Does it look good?' Great products bring together form and function, be it a new car or a simple gadget to make life that little bit easier. It's great when we see a cracking product like the GPS SmartSole that will genuinely help a disabled person in their day-to-day life."

Able Magazine has been writing about disability issues and the best in disability products for over 20 years and has developed a trusted voice within the disability community. Gaining a star rating means that the product will be showcased in the publication and in front of a readership of disabled people and their caretakers who want to make informed choices regarding their purchases.

Phil Iles, Sales Manager U.K. & Eire for Possum, stated, "The reception of the GPS SmartSole has been very favorable amongst caregivers and physio therapists looking after those with cognitive disorders like Alzheimer's and dementia. This award is a great honor and a significant step forward in the process of building product awareness and acceptance in the marketplace."

"We are truly honored to have received such a prestigious award from Able Magazine which is such a recognized authority in the area of disability care," commented Andrew Duncan, President of Business Development at GTX Corp. "We appreciate the recognition this brings to our innovative product line of smart wearable technology."

GTX Corp's patented GPS-enabled "smart" insoles are a discreet and convenient tracking and recovery GPS device that fits easily into most shoes. The GTX SmartSole delivers peace of mind for family members or caregivers by providing real-time location monitoring of loved ones including the millions of people suffering from memory impairment or wandering as a result of Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, traumatic brain injury, or other cognitive memory disability.

Known for its game-changing, multi-award-winning patented GPS SmartSole and Smartphone GPS Tracking App, GTX has previously been recognized and granted numerous other awards and accolades by prestigious organizations, including most recently honored as the winner of Technology Media Telcoms (TMT) News Magazine's "Best Wearable Technology Company - USA" and "Most Innovative Tracking & Recovery Technology", highlighted in AARP top 10 best new technologies for seniors, receiving a special mention in a Google white paper, the People's Choice Award for most innovative connected device, being nominated for the 100 Most Important Inventions of Mankind, exhibited in the Technology Museum of Sweden, included in Entrepreneur Magazine's top 100 Brilliant Companies, identified by ABI Research as 'paving the way into the next billion dollar market' and as the 2nd Place Winner (between Microsoft-1st, and Samsung-3rd,) in the 2015 CTIA E-Tech Awards in the "Wearables, Health, Fitness & Wellness" category, to name a few.

GTX Corp has been at the forefront of wearable technology for over a decade and holds numerous patents in the field of wireless communications and embedding location based and bio metric electronics inside footwear. With several footwear wearable tech products currently in the market place and more expected out this year, the Company's flagship GPS SmartSole® is a stigma free, safety and security wearable technology solution placed in the wearer's shoes that contain a GPS tracking chip connected through Telefónica SA group's global cellular network that sends location information to the GTX Corp platform or app, showing the exact location of the individual wearing them. They come in several trim to fit sizes for both men and women, are water resistant, made with the highest quality German electronic components and assembled in Rhode Island, U.S.A.

About Able Magazine

Able Magazine has been published in the UK for over 20 years, and is independently owned, managed and uses in-house expertise to judge products on their merits. The publication is widely regarded as the UK's favorite disability publication with a circulation of 30,000 copies every eight weeks and a popular website: www.ablemagazine.co.uk. The magazine remains popular because of its information rich content and positive editorial framework based on its long-established slogan: 'What disabled people can do, not what they can't'.

About Possum

Founded in Buckinghamshire in 1961, Possum is a market leader in the provision, installation and support of many types of Electronic Assistive Technology. These include Environmental Control Systems, Telecare, Telehealth and TECS (Technology Enabled Care and Support Services). Possum has a strong established customer base in the National Health Service, Social Services and Local Authorities and also works with reseller partners to make this exciting technology more widely available.

Possum Limited contact details:

+44 (0)1296 461000

info@possum.co.uk

telecarenews@possum.co.uk

www.twitter.com/PossumLtd

www.facebook.com/Possum/

www.linkedin.com/company/possum-ltd-

www.possum.co.uk

About GTX Corp

GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS tracking and recovery location based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform. GTX offers a complete end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity. The Company develops 2 way GPS tracking technologies which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX Corp utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular and BLE technology and offers a proprietary platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high valued assets through a complete end to end -- customizable transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, smart phone Apps, middleware, and IoT portal. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in 14 countries and customers in over 35 countries, GTX is known for its award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- Think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible wearable technology device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. Currently there are 100 million people worldwide who are part of this at risk wandering group and that number is expected to reach 277 million by 2050. The Company doesn't just make and sell the best GPS tracking products, they deliver innovative, miniaturized, low power consumption wearable tech that provides safety, security and peace of mind at the touch of a button. We put the "Where" in Wearable Tech.

Disclaimer: GTX Corp does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by GTX Corp. Further GTX Corp cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document's content by third parties unknown to the company.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases "expects," "would," "will," "believes," and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by GTX in light of its experience and its perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that GTX believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause GTX's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in GTX's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on GTX's forward-looking statements. GTX has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Online: www.gtxcorp.com / Track My Workforce | GTX Corp / www.gpssmartsole.com

Social Media - withyou smartsole

www.facebook.com/gtxcorpcom

www.twitter.com/gtxcorp

www.linkedin.com/in/gtxcorp

www.pinterest.com/GTXCorp/

www.instagram.com/gtxcorp

General Information, Investor Relations, Wholesale Licensing, Consumer Purchase:

213.489.3019

info@gtxcorp.com

ir@gtxcorp.com

www.gtxcorp.com/contact-us/

Consumer Purchase of GPS SmartSoles

GTX Corp United Kingdom

In the UK, GTX Corp operates from its London office. For more information, please contact:

Nelson Skip Riddle:

Email: nsriddle@gtxcorp.com

Tel: +44 7785 364100



