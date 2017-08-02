MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- drchrono Inc., the provider of the Electronic Health Record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, revenue cycle management (RCM), and healthcare API platform on iPad, iPhone and web, today announced that it is the first cloud-based EHR platform enabled for Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR). With FHIR, drchrono is enabling its 10 million patients access to their data via the FHIR API through the patient health record (PHR), onpatient. The new API is designed to support the Precision Medicine Sync for Science Initiative and fulfills one of the requirements of Meaningful Use Stage 3 to enable a PHR API.

The company has been working closely with the government to develop the API which empowers patients with the right to take ownership of their medical data. drchrono's Patient API gives patients the freedom to control their own data and share the data with others throughout the continuum of care. Any developer through the personal health record FHIR API can build applications on top of drchrono so researchers and other physicians with the patient's approval can view the patient's data.

"Our country's healthcare delivery infrastructure is upgrading to take fuller advantage of the Internet to help patients access and use their health information. I applaud drchrono's leadership in launching the new patient API to offer patients the ability to connect their health data to the applications and services that can help them make better care decisions," said Aneesh Chopra, former (and first) U.S. Chief Technology Officer, and current president of CareJourney. "drchrono is answering the call by creating an open platform and API service that allows patients to have full control over their medical records and data."

"As we move into a new era of health IT, every EHR getting Meaningful Use Stage 3 certified will have to provide a patient facing API as part of the certification. We're proud to be the first cloud-based EHR to implement FHIR, enabling 10 million patients access to their data within the drchrono platform," said Daniel Kivatinos, COO and Co-founder, drchrono. "We are always looking for ways to modernize and advance the healthcare industry and our development team worked diligently to bring a personal health record API to market. We feel it's critical that EHRs give patients the opportunity to own, manage and share their data with whomever and whenever they want."

For more details on drchrono's Personalized Patient API, please visit: https://onpatient.com/api_fhir/api-docs/documentation/

More About FHIR

The goal of FHIR is to solve healthcare problems and it defines the criteria of how data can be retrieved. For example, if a research institute has access to FHIR, and they are researching a specific kind of disease, then that firm can systematically retrieve patient data through FHIR, with seamless data integration. The data then can be further used and analyzed to train a model to see the relationships between specific diseases and a patient's personal health record. To learn more, visit http://hl7.org/fhir/index.html

About drchrono

drchrono creates the best electronic health record (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management experience for physicians and patients; the drchrono platform was built for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and the web. The drchrono platform includes customizable medical forms, e-prescribing, real-time patient eligibility checks, patient portal, medical billing and more. The platform also provides a multitude of healthcare apps that a practice can leverage and a medical API for healthcare app developers. drchrono is ranked by Inc. 500 as one of the fastest growing private companies in America, and the platform was voted the #1 mobile EHR 5 years in a row by Black Book Rankings. For more information about drchrono, visit www.drchrono.com