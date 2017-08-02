BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Sensible Financial Planning and Management, LLC announced today that Senior Financial Advisor, Rick Fine will be assuming an important new role as a Principal of the firm. Fine started with Sensible Financial as a part-time intern fourteen years ago and rose through the ranks of the fiduciary advisory firm. Fine works directly with clients on their financial plans, and is also responsible for planning and implementing the firm's internal processes and systems. Fine's new role recognizes his significant contributions and represents enhanced continuity for Sensible Financial and its clients.

Fine earned an MBA from Babson College during his prior career in software engineering and software product marketing. He joined Sensible Financial in 2003 after deciding to move into financial services. He enrolled in Boston University's financial planning certificate program and subsequently received his CFP®.

Rick Miller, Sensible Financial's founder, said, "Rick Fine made the switch from software to financial planning seamlessly and never looked back. His analytical nature suits the financial planning and investment field perfectly. In addition, his technical expertise and methodical approach have helped us keep our processes consistent and reliable."

Fine credits the strong values and positive company culture as the reasons Sensible Financial is so successful. "We're a fiduciary financial planning and investment firm. This means our clients can trust that we're giving them fair, impartial counsel and we're responsible for working in their best interest. It sets the bar higher and I like that." The Financial Times agrees. Sensible Financial recently made its FT: 300 top US registered investment advisors.

Sensible Financial focuses on providing quality, unbiased advice to its 240 clients and growing its combined $400 million portfolio.

Rick Miller said, "Rick Fine's strong work ethic and keen attention to detail make him an essential firm contributor. He helps ensure that every client receives consistently valuable advice, and I look forward to working with him in his expanded role for years to come."

About Sensible Financial

Sensible Financial Planning and Management was founded in Waltham, Massachusetts in 2002 to make state-of-the-art, unbiased and personalized financial advice more widely available, especially to people who haven't been comfortable using a financial advisor. The team specializes in providing objective financial planning and investment management with the goal of helping clients attain their most important goals through all of life's stages. Learn more at SensibleFinancial.com

